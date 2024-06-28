WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police encourage public to report dangerous driving, charges laid

    OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE. OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE.
    The Elgin OPP, Chatham Detachment is reminding the public to report dangerous driving, following a report that led to charges.

    A report was made by a Good Samaritan in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent on Thursday afternoon.

    OPP located the vehicle and said it was travelling more than 65km/h over the posted speed limit. It was stopped on the eastbound Highway 401.

    When speaking to the driver, officers said they showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside screening device test.

    A 24-year-old Windsor resident was charged with operation while impaired, stunt driving, following too closely, and failure to stop on the right for an emergency vehicle.

    Any dangerous driving reports can be made to 911 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

