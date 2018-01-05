

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first death related to the flu this season.

The news of the death comes two days after Windsor Regional Hospital officials declared a respiratory outbreak with influenza B on the seventh floor at Ouellette Campus.

Last year, there were six deaths attributed to influenza.

Hospital officials say they currently have two positive Influenza B cases and two probable in addition to 25 reports of respiratory illnesses, but there has been no new onset in patients or staff over the last three days.

The hospital adds both confirmed cases have been transferred off the unit and are no longer communicable. One probable hospital acquired case was discharged Thursday and one remains on the seventh floor.

The unit will remain open to new admissions, with limited transfers.

THe health unit also reports 11 long term care homes are under an outbreak.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is also implementing immediate restrictions for patients at the Chatham site, specifically on Medicine Unit B and the Complex Continuing Care unit.

CKHA says several patients and staff have tested positive for Influenza A, commonly known as the flu. Officials are asking anyone who is not feeling well, particularly with influenza-like symptoms to not visit patients at the hospital at this time.

“The precautions we are taking are in response to a cluster of patients experiencing these types of symptoms,” says Lori Marshall, CKHA President and CEO. “Our staff and physicians are implementing various strategies to decrease the chances of others becoming ill."

In addition, anyone visiting patients who may have influenza will be required to wear a hospital-provided mask, gown, and gloves. Further, no children under 12 can visit the compromised units for their own safety and that of patients and staff.

Visitors are asked when entering and exiting the hospital to use the main entrance only.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, extreme weakness and fatigue.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reminding everyone that the best way to protect yourself against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine.



“The province is in the midst of a challenging flu season,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting Medical Officer of Health.

According to the latest reports from the Canadian Flu Watch program, “the number of influenza outbreaks in long term care homes and seniors facilities remains significantly higher for this time of year compared to previous seasons.”

The health unit cautions that while most people feel healthy, the flu shot has benefits that extend beyond our own immune systems.

Officials say if people get the flu shot every year, the likelihood of getting the flu is reduced, and that means people are less likely to spread the disease to family, friends and into the community. It is highly recommended that people protect themselves and the ones they love by getting vaccinated.



The flu vaccine is free for people who work, live or study in Ontario.