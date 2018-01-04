

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials are informing the public about a respiratory outbreak with influenza B at Ouellette Campus.

Officials say 7 Medical (East & West) is currently experiencing the outbreak.

They currently have two positive Influenza B cases and two probable.

The unit will remain open to new admissions, with limited transfers.

Patients may be transferred for medical necessity. Should an asymptomatic patient require transfer to another unit from 7 Medical, they must be placed in Droplet and Contact precautions for a minimum of three days.

If any 7 Medical patient requires medical treatment, testing or therapy the receiving unit must use Droplet and Contact Precautions. Staff and equipment must be dedicated to 7 Medical as much as possible.

All symptomatic patients should remain in their room/bedspace as much as possible and wear a mask if outside their room or bedspace.

Nursing staff are responsible for tray delivery on 7 Medical – dietary shall drop off the dietary carts, and pick up the used trays at their regular intervals.

Any patient meeting the case definition for respiratory illness below, must be placed into Droplet and Contact Precautions, and should only leave their room if medically necessary.

All patients are currently being offered Tamiflu porphylaxis.

Any staff member that experiences respiratory illness must report to Employee Health. All staff should refrain from eating and drinking in patient care areas.

The hospital will continue with the current visitation policy of two visitors per person and visitors must adhere to hand hygiene follow posted precautions.