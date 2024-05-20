Road scanning taking place this week. Here’s why:

The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.

It’s part of the 2024 Road Needs Study to obtain a condition assessment of Tecumseh’s existing road network.

Information from the Road Needs Study is used to prioritize road improvement projects, according to the town’s website.

Dillon Consulting Ltd. has engaged StreetScan Canada ULC to inspect all Tecumseh roadways using automated road scanning technology and their data collection is anticipated to take approximately two days to complete, starting on Monday.

StreetScan employs vehicle-mounted sensing technology to assess road conditions in normal traffic flow. The system utilizes its technology to determine the health of each street and to identify road defects including potholes, bumps, and cracking.

This data helps the municipality to identify and prioritize where repairs are needed and to ensure that streets are kept in the best condition.