Sizzling Victoria Day weather forecast

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a hot few days.

The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud this Victoria Day with risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Wind will be out of the southwest at 30 km/h. High 29 Celsius, but will feel like 37 C or 99 Fahrenheit.

For anyone with kids looking to beat the heat, splash pads are open across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

As for Monday evening, it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and the looming risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 or 66 overnight.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week: