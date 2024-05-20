Sizzling Victoria Day weather forecast

WINDSOR
    Splashpad at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Splashpad at Jackson Park in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a hot few days.

    The forecaster says there will be a mix of sun and cloud this Victoria Day with risk of a thunderstorm Monday afternoon. Wind will be out of the southwest at 30 km/h. High 29 Celsius, but will feel like 37 C or 99 Fahrenheit.

    For anyone with kids looking to beat the heat, splash pads are open across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

    As for Monday evening, it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and the looming risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 or 66 overnight.

    Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

    • Tuesday: High 30 but feeling like 36 or 97 under a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 29 or 84.
    • Thursday and Friday: Cooling off slightly under a mixed sky. High 23 or 73.
    • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 or 75.

