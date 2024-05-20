WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cryptocurrency scam warning from police

    Cryptocurrency scam
    Windsor police are warning the public about cryptocurrency scams in the community.

    The Financial Crimes Unit has received a growing number of reports about cryptocurrency scams.

    Police say when dealing in crypto, always take the following precautions:

    • Do not trust any promise of guaranteed profit. Crypto investments always carry risk.
    • Research carefully before investing. Fraudsters often pose as legitimate “crypto managers” and run ads with fake celebrity endorsements.
    • Verify who you’re speaking with. The CRA and other government agencies will never request or accept payment via crypto.
    • Understand that transactions are final. Once Bitcoin is sent through a Bitcoin ATM, the transaction cannot be reversed or refunded.

