WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

    Police said a vehicle traveling north on Charing Cross Road struck two pedestrians.

    Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures, but police said both women, a 66 year old and a 68 year old, succumbed to their injuries. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service is extending condolences to the families during this difficult time.

    The investigation is ongoing.

