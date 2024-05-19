Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a vehicle traveling north on Charing Cross Road struck two pedestrians.

Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures, but police said both women, a 66 year old and a 68 year old, succumbed to their injuries. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is extending condolences to the families during this difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing.