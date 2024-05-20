Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS

Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Once on scene, officers say they found several spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out on Erie Street East between two males on foot and several people in a silver Ford Escape. As the SUV drove westbound, one of the males allegedly retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle. The two males then fled eastbound on foot.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

The shooting suspect wore a light-coloured shirt with dark sleeves and a dark hood as well as light-coloured pants.

The investigation has been turned over to the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit. Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area of the shooting to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on May 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.