WINDSOR, ONT. -- The final street closure of the season in Windsor’s core will feature two days of the Downtown Windsor Arts Fair.

Vendors range from visual, digital, mixed media and photographic arts to handcrafted artisan products for the home, jewelers and authors. They have hit their capacity of 34 vendors for each day.

“Without the Open Streets event Windsorites have come to know and love, we knew there was going to be something missing this summer,” says DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. “Our Downtown Windsor Arts Fair fills that gap and enables local artists, crafters and artisans to display and sell their works and wares.”

The Downtown Windsor Arts Fair runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Musical entertainment will also pop up on the closed downtown streets to entertain people on nearby patios. Entertainment primarily runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., but there are some mid-afternoon performances over the weekend.

In addition, Elixia Performance Arts and the Windsor Circus School will also be bringing the thrill of the circus to downtown streets on Friday and Saturday with aerial arts performances, including silks, lyra and the lollipop.

Streets are closed from 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to 11 p.m. Sept. 27.