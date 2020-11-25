WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 30-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police seized MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin in Chatham.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act search warrant in Chatham on Tuesday.

Police say MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin were recovered and seized for analysis. Also seized were digital scales, $990 cash, a sawed off shotgun and two sets of brass knuckles.

The Chatham man faces four charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. He is also charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Fail to Comply with Undertaking.

The accused was released with conditions and will appear in court on Dec. 17.