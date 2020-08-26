WINDSOR, ONT. -- Live music, aerial artists, patios and sidewalk sales will once again fill downtown Windsor’s streets this weekend.

Streets will close to vehicle traffic starting at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Sunday at midnight.

“Each weekend we do this it gets more and more exciting,” Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association chair Brian Yeomans said in a news release. “If you haven’t come down for one of the closed streets weekends yet, don’t miss another one! See you downtown.”

While streets are closed, downtown visitors can cycle down to one of the new parklets, stop to watch the aerial performances from Elixia Performance Arts and Windsor Circus School or listen to musical acts, sponsored in part by the School of Creative Arts at the University of Windsor.

“This weekend, downtown is the perfect place to walk, ride your bike or visit safely with friends and family on one of the many patio spaces reinvented for the weekend. Select establishments will also have limited indoor seating,” the news release states.

As Windsor has moved into Stage 3, downtown businesses have adjusted restrictions to accommodate new regulations. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be in place.