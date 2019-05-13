

CTV Windsor





The family of a late Chatham-Kent police constable is helping make life easier for officers.

Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler’s family has donated $74,000 to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for a new scanner.

Gaiswinkler died last summer following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

The 57-year-old loved his job in the traffic unit and his family wanted to ensure his legacy would be honoured.

The new FARO Laser Scanner has 360 degree imagery that makes it more effective, more efficient and safer than what use to be used at accident scenes.

Police in Sarnia, Woodstock and Toronto use the same technology.

It is intended to makes things clearer in court and drastically cut back the time it takes to investigate collisions.