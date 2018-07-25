Chatham-Kent police force mourns loss of fellow officer
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 4:54PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent police officer has lost his battle with cancer.
Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler passed away Tuesday following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
The 57-year-old had been with the police service since 2000 and was a member of the traffic unit, acting as a collision reconstructionist.
Canadian Blood Services held multiple 'Arms Out For Andrew' blood drives earlier this year.
Gaiswinkler leaves behind a wife and three kids.
Friends and relatives are invited to the visitation this Friday at the Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., where vigil prayers will be offered at 3 p.m.
His funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m.