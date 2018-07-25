

CTV Windsor





A Chatham-Kent police officer has lost his battle with cancer.

Const. Andrew Gaiswinkler passed away Tuesday following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

The 57-year-old had been with the police service since 2000 and was a member of the traffic unit, acting as a collision reconstructionist.

Canadian Blood Services held multiple 'Arms Out For Andrew' blood drives earlier this year.

Gaiswinkler leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Friends and relatives are invited to the visitation this Friday at the Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., where vigil prayers will be offered at 3 p.m.

His funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m.