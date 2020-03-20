WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

On Friday night, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed a man in his sixties tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving back to the city following a trip on a Caribbean cruise.

The patient developed mild symptoms on March 11 and was tested on March 16, according to a statement from the health unit.

The patient is currently recovering at home.

More to come.