Windsor-Essex records first COVID-19 case
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 10:34PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
On Friday night, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed a man in his sixties tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving back to the city following a trip on a Caribbean cruise.
The patient developed mild symptoms on March 11 and was tested on March 16, according to a statement from the health unit.
The patient is currently recovering at home.
More to come.