WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is clarifying that all medically necessary services are being provided for free to any individual who comes to their hospital, regardless of whether or not the patient has health insurance.

Hospital officials say it is in compliance with provincial regulations and they are sending out the clarification to the public after recent inquiries.

Although uninsured individuals, such as travelers from the United States, received bills for medical care prior to COVID-19, provincial direction issued in March dictates that all services deemed necessary by medical staff are to be provided free of charge to any patients.

It was deemed necessary to not turn away any people seeking urgent medical care during a critical time period amid a pandemic.

“This clarification is an important one to ensure uninsured individuals, including those who have travelled to Canada for work in the agri-food sector and require medical attention, are assured they will receive any necessary medical care without being charged,” said a hospital news release.

If someone has been inadvertently charged for a medical service, they can contact the hospital billing department.