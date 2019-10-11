An animal rescue in Windsor-Essex is trying to help two dogs with physical and medical difficulties.

Sailor came to Second Chance Animal Rescue from a shelter in Georgia.

Staff was told he had a broken pelvis but x-rays show he has two fused vertebrae caused by trauma.

The injury prevents him from bending his legs so he can't walk properly or climb stairs.

“He deserves a loving home and a caring home and if we can't find him a home or somebody willing to adopt him, he will stay with us forever,” says president Cherie Smith.

Another dog, Millicent, was born without her two front paws.

The victim of a backyard breeder who, according to Smith, did not do the proper health checks before breeding two dogs.

Staff members at the animal rescue are trying to get her some wheels.

Her vet bills are expected to top $1,000.