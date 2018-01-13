

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg firefighters battled a house fire Saturday morning on Texas Road.

Crews from Sations 1 and 2 were called to the blaze in the 300 block around 10 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the residence at that time.

All residents were able to escape the home and there were no injuries.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement.

Crews remain on scene for clean-up and to ensure the fire didn't spread anywhere else.