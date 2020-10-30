WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents can now choose between two electricity rate options based on their usage needs.

Enwin Utilities Ltd. announced Thursday that residents and small business owners can now choose between time-of-use or tiered rates when it comes to their electricity bills. Those looking to make the switch from time-of-use prices to tiered for usage can do so after Nov. 1.

Customers looking to switch to tiered rates can fill out a form on the ENWIN website or submit their choice by mail, email or phone.

The utilities company says regulated price plan customers that don’t choose to switch to tiered pricing will automatically default back to time-of-use pricing in Nov. 1.

"We want to help our customers make the best possible decision about which rate option best suits their needs and circumstances," Enwin director of customer service, Robert Spagnuolo said in a news release. "We have a number of online resources and tools available to help our customers make an informed decision and our call centre staff are ready to answer any questions customers may have.”

For time-of-use pricing, customers pay a different rate for electricity, depending on the time of day and day of the week when they use it. Time-of-use has three periods: on-peak (when energy demand and cost is high), mid-peak (when energy demand and cost is moderate) and off-peak (when energy demand and cost is low).

For customers using the tiered rate option, they pay one set rate for electricity used, up to a predetermined kilowatt-hour (kWh) threshold each month. Once customers exceed the monthly threshold, they are billed at a higher rate per kWh for all additional electricity consumed in that month.

Enwin says there is no deadline or requirement to complete the form, and the option to switch will remain open for the foreseeable future. Customers who choose to switch to tiered pricing can also switch back to time-of-use later if they determine the switch was not the best option.

Customers can find more information about the different rate options as well as a link to an Ontario Energy Board rate comparison calculator on Enwin’s website.