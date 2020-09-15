WINDSOR, ONT. -- Emergency services are monitoring and cleanup efforts are underway in response to a gas leak in Kingsville caused the town to declare a localized state of emergency.

The Town of Kingsville says as of 2 p.m. Tuesday emergency services personnel continue to monitor the situation closely and on-going cleanup efforts have been underway.

A Sarina based cleanup company is on-site to address the leak. The town says the “full scope of the site management is continuing as the level of the contamination continues to exceed public safety levels.”

Ontario Provincial Police evacuated residents in the area Sunday and the town declared a localized state of emergency Monday in response to a gas leak in a gas station on the corner of County Roads 20 and 23.

Officials have been in communication with the displaced residents and the town says it expects more details to be provided by Wednesday.

The Kingsville Fire Department, OPP, and the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service HAZMAT team are on-site “working with urgency” to resolve the incident while protecting residents and property.

The public is advised to avoid the area as road closures are still in effect.