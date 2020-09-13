WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have closed a Kingsville intersection to investigate a natural gas leak.

Police say OPP, Kingsville Fire Department, along with Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat are on the scene. OPP is evacuating the area of County Roads 20 and 23 in Kingsville due to the situation.

The OPP is evacuating residents in the area and are asking anyone within 500 metres of the intersection to leave the area and not return until updated by emergency personnel.

Police will provide further updates as they become available.