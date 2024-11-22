Will the tax cut benefit Windsorites?

The Liberal government recently announced a tax cut, taking off the Goods and Services Tax and Harmonized Sales Tax on select items.

Included in this list are alcoholic drinks, various snack foods, desserts, kids clothing and diapers, toys and more.

In addition to the tax relief, $250 cheques will be sent out to Canadians in the spring.

“I think [the tax break] will be a little bit of help for most people, most Canadians in the holiday season,” said Sueann Collins, a Windsorite who was out doing some shopping.

“But I’m not sure about the consequences after that.”

She added the tax cut could help some buy extra gifts or food over the holidays.

Some say this could be a way to buy votes for the upcoming 2025 election.

“Bunch of lies, it isn’t going to happen,” said Natalie, a Windsor resident who chose not to give her last name.

She added if the tax break does go into effect on Dec. 14, it would help a lot of people.

“There are a lot of people that are out here starving. They can’t afford anything, that’s ridiculous. It shouldn’t be like that.”

Kal Hamdah was also out grabbing some groceries and agrees it’s a buy for votes.

“Of course it’s a buy for votes,” Hamdah said.

“If it wasn’t that, they would make it permanent. It’s a tactic to get more votes.”

Ashraya Gopinath said she didn’t care if it was a buy for votes, every little bit helps.

“If this is a buy for votes, just make sure you stick to it if you win the election,” she said.

“Grocery prices are skyrocketing. I just hope this goes on longer than just the holiday season. We absolutely love this move, and fingers crossed it’s not just for the holiday season.”

Hamdah agreed with this and said it would be great if they did the tax relief for the entire year.

“I hope they put more items than just toys and stuff like that,” he said.

The tax break goes into effect on Dec. 14 until Feb. 15.