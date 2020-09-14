WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville has declared a partial State of Emergency in response to a gas leak that has some residents evacuated as crews investigate.

OPP, Kingsville Fire Department, along with Windsor Fire and Rescue Service Hazmat responded to the scene on Sunday. OPP evacuated the area of County Roads 20 and 23 in Kingsville due to the situation.

“While this emergency response area encompasses areas in both Kingsville and Essex, the effort to protect residents and property is not limited in the scope of our emergency responders. Collectively, taking actions necessary to protect this area, our municipal control group is in enhanced monitoring mode under the Emergency Operations Centre,” stated Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos in a news release. “The safety of the public is our top priority and emergency services personnel are working around the clock to bring this urgent situation to swift resolution.”

The town partially activated its Emergency Operations Centre Monday afternoon and issued the localized State of Emergency as a “preventative safety measure” in support of the management and actions necessary to handle the leak.

The Town of Kingsville says the leak had previously been incorrectly reported as a natural gas leak, but is a liquefied petroleum spill at the nearby gas station

The OPP are asking anyone within 500 metres of the intersection to leave the area and not return until updated by emergency personnel.

Paul St. Denis is one resident who had to evacuate his home. He doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return.

He is currently staying with his daughter in Colchester.

“We went in around 10 in the morning and it smelled like something was in the store,” says St. Denis.

“We smelled something and wasn’t sure what it was,” says St. Denis. “After we left, it wasn’t getting any better.”

St. Denis says it took place at the Arner Shop, a gas station and variety store.

