WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex voters are heading to the polls after a 36-day federal election campaign.

Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the region.

To find your polling station, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website. Elections Canada says you must vote at your assigned polling station.

Voters will elect a new MP in the following ridings in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent:

Elections Canada says things will look different at polling stations this election due to COVID-19 protocols.

Electors can expect to see the following health and safety measures at polling places:

Hand sanitizing stations at entrances and exits

Non-medical masks available

Poll workers wearing non-medical masks

Physical distancing and directional signals

Frequent cleaning of work stations, door handles and other high-touch surfaces

For information on the candidates in your riding, visit the CTV Windsor Election page.

Election Day Weather

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny on Monday. Increasing cloudiness in the morning then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27 Celsius. Humidex 34.

When polls open at 9:30 a.m., it's expected to be around 21 C. The region is supposed to reach 27C around 4 p.m. and then dip back down to the low 20s when polls close at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for the current conditions and forecast.

Watch election night coverage on CTV

CTVNewsWindsor.ca will have regular updates on local races as winners are declared.

CTV Windsor News at 11p.m. will feature local updates and reaction.

CTV’s Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme will lead the network’s live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The special will air on CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps, CTV, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, and CTV.ca.

With files from CTVNewsOttawa.ca.