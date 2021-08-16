WINDSOR, ONT. -- All eyes will be on the riding of Windsor-West during the 44th Federal election as NDP’s Brian Masse fights for an eighth term in office.

Masse has held the seat since 2002. He was last re-elected in 2019, receiving 40 per cent support.

That election was the closest race Masse has ever had in office receiving 2,000 votes ahead of Liberal Sandra Pupatello.

He has since served as the NDP’s Critic for Digital Government, Great Lakes, Innovation, Science and Industry, and Telecommunications.

Masse's most recent recognition has been 10 years in the making. His former private member’s bill to legalize single event sports betting, C-218, came into effect Aug. 12, 2021.

Sandra Pupatello announced her candidacy for the Liberals in Windsor West three weeks ago, after representing the riding as an MPP for 16 years.

In 2013, Pupatello ran for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Ontario but lost to Kathleen Wynne on the third and final ballot.

Some of her accomplishments include a new engineering school at the University of Windsor and The Herb Gray Parkway.

Anthony Orlando, owner of Orlando Brothers Construction, has been named as the Federal Conservative candidate for Windsor West.

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) is scheduled to hold a nomination meeting Aug. 24. In the running is Ronald Lyons, a firearms enthusiast and Windsor resident since 2010 and family-man Matthew Giancola.