WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This includes seven community cases and one agri-farm worker.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, including 1,444 people who have recovered.

There are now 12 workplaces in Windsor-Essex experiencing outbreaks — four agriculture facilities in Kingsville and one in Leamington, two manufacturing facilities in Windsor, two in Kingsville, one in Leamington, and one in Tecumseh as well as one construction company in Leamington.

A workplace outbreak is defined a two or more employees testing positive for the virus within a “reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

There are two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status — Chartwell in Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

A long-term care facility or retirement home is considered in outbreak status if one or more resident or staff tests positive for COVID-19.

There have been 71 people in the region who died related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths were among residents in long-term care home and two were related to migrant workers.