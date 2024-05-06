WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police seek witness to fatal motorcycle crash

    Windsor police believe the person in the photo witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash. This person is not suspected of wrongdoing. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police believe the person in the photo witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash. This person is not suspected of wrongdoing. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are looking for a person they believe witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash.

    The police service has made note that the person they're looking to speak to is not suspected of wrongoing, but is a key witness who may be able to provide vital information on the incident.

    The crash happened on April 28 on Dougall Avenue where a 19 year old died after being struck by a car.

    According to police, a vehicle was trying to make a left turn onto the Expressway from Dougall Avenue and collided with the motorcycle in the oncoming lane.

