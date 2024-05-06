Windsor police seek witness to fatal motorcycle crash

Windsor police are looking for a person they believe witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash.

The police service has made note that the person they're looking to speak to is not suspected of wrongoing, but is a key witness who may be able to provide vital information on the incident.

The crash happened on April 28 on Dougall Avenue where a 19 year old died after being struck by a car.

According to police, a vehicle was trying to make a left turn onto the Expressway from Dougall Avenue and collided with the motorcycle in the oncoming lane.