Larry the Cable Guy returning to Caesars Windsor

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is coming back to Windsor this summer.

He hits the Colosseum stage on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

Larry the Cable Guy is a Multi-Platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and Billboard award-winning comedian. Larry’s road to stardom included starring in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall.

Larry’s first comedy album Lord, I Apologize has reached Gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The album stayed at Number One on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row.

Larry has starred in the movies Jingle All the Way 2, A Madea Christmas, Tooth Fairy 2, Witless Protection, Delta Farce, and his first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector. Larry is also the beloved voice of “Mater” in the Cars franchise.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM. Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.