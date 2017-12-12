

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is one step closer to claiming his lottery win of $100,000.

Fadi Aziz won the money from the Instant Bingo Doubler game.

But Fadi's father is an employee at an OLG retail location, and the prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

OLG has released a statement saying “this prize claim has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Wins process.”

The process involves an independent investigation by a third-party working in partnership with OLG's regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).”

The prize will now be held for a 30-day waiting period.

If there are no additional claims on this prize, it will be paid to the claimant on Jan. 9, 2018.

The ticket was purchased at Rose Convenience on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.