WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported an increase of 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday.

Of the new cases, nine are from the community, six are workers in the agri-farm sector and four cases are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, including 1,444 people who have recovered.

According to the health unit, most cases of the virus have been among people ages 20 to 29.

There are now 12 workplaces in Windsor-Essex experiencing outbreaks — four agriculture facilities in Kingsville and one in Leamington, two manufacturing facilities in Windsor, two in Kingsville, one in Leamington, and one in Tecumseh as well as one construction company in Leamington.

There are two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status — Chartwell in Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville. The Village of Aspen Lake had its outbreak status rescinded Friday.

There have been 71 people in the region who died related to the virus. Forty-nine deaths were among residents in long-term care home and two were related to migrant workers.