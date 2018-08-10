

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old Chatham man has been charged with allegedly taking photos at a Goodlife locker room and distributing them.

Chatham-Kent police received a complaint of a man taking photographs with his cell phone in the locker room of the Goodlife in Chatham in May.

After a three month investigation, police say several victims were identified and members of the Major Crime Unit arrested the suspect.

Trey Jeffrey Wilson, 24, had been charged with 16 counts of voyeurism, four counts of distributing a recording obtained by commission of an offence and four counts of distributing intimate images.

He has been held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information assisting in this investigation can contact Sgt. Shawn Mungar of the Major Crime Unit at 519 436-6621 or at shawnm@chatham-kent.ca.