WINDSOR, ONT. -- Traditions around Easter may bring enjoyment to families, but if not careful animal welfare experts say some holiday items could harm your pet.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society reminds pet owners to watch where candy is hidden, as food like chocolate and raisins could be a problem for dogs.

Also an artificial sweetener, Xylitol, an ingredient sometimes used to make candy, is toxic to pets.

Likewise, if you have a cat you are advised to forgo Easter Lilies as the flower is deadly for felines.

Lastly you are asked to be mindful of decorative Easter grass or a basket filler, as the long strands could pose a danger to the digestive system.

Experts add it’s important to monitor your pet during playtime to make sure they don’t swallow something they should not.