Body of 70-year-old man found in Thames River
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:41AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say the body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Thames River.
Emergency crews responded to the report of a body in the Thames River in Chatham Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m.
The body was recovered and the 70-year-old Chatham man was identified.
Police are assisting the Coroner’s Office with this investigation. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Wednesday in Windsor.
At this time, his death does not appear suspicious.