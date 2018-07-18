

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say the body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Thames River.

Emergency crews responded to the report of a body in the Thames River in Chatham Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m.

The body was recovered and the 70-year-old Chatham man was identified.

Police are assisting the Coroner’s Office with this investigation. A post-mortem has been scheduled for Wednesday in Windsor.

At this time, his death does not appear suspicious.