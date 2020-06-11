WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Black Lives Matter movement continues to roll through Windsor, quite literally.

A 'Driving' Black Lives Matter protest made its way through the city Thursday evening, starting and ending outside Devonshire Mall.

Organizers say the event was arranged to give people who have heath concerns related to COVID-19, a chance to join the global black lives matter movement, which coincides with the global coronavirus pandemic.

About 100 vehicles could be seen travelling along Tecumseh and Lauzon road before heading west down Riverside Drive to Prince.

Organizers say this demonstration was a way "to show that ignorance and racism have to go".