

Stefanie Masotti , CTV Windsor





Residents affected by last month's massive flooding in Chatham-Kent and Thamesville now qualify for disaster recovery assistance.

The program provides financial assistance in the aftermath of a natural disaster that causes costly, widespread damage.

It applies to a primary residence, small business, farm, or not-for-profit organization.

The program reimburses expenses incurred but may also offer interim payments to those who need upfront help.

Warm weather, melting snow and heavy rainfall swelled the banks of the thames river forcing local mayors to call a state of emergency.

Hundreds of families evacuated their homes, only to return to extensive water damage.

The deadline is July 3rd.