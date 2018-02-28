

Officials from the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs in Chatham-Kent assessing how flood-damaged properties may be covered under Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontario.

Although the program has not yet been activated, residents and business owners who have suffered property damage due to the flood are urged to:

-Contact the municipality at 519-360-1998.

-Contact their insurance provider.

-Take photographs to document damage and keep receipts for expenses incurred.

If the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program is activated, residents and business owners must complete an application and include receipts and other pertinent documentation within 120 days.

The municipality will have additional information upon program activation.

For more information about the program visit Ontario.ca/disasterassistance.