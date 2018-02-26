

Some Chatham-Kent residents are returning home after evacuating on Saturday due to flooding.

Siskand Court residents headed back home Monday and some still have flooded basements.

Hydro and gas remain off, preventing much of the cleanup.

Flood victims who were able to get gas powered generators are trying to pump water out of their homes.

Neighbours stress how thankful they are to first responders for their help this past weekend, saying it was hard to leave their homes but knew they had to.

Municipal officials say the Thames River reached its peak about 9 p.m. Saturday at 5.25 meters (17 feet).

More than a dozen people, including three children, were rescued from their homes in Chatham. Some downtown businesses also reported flooding.

Officials say the high water has placed significant pressure on drainage systems and dikes.