Chatham-Kent officials say residents and business owners who have extra garbage due to last week’s flooding will be able to have it removed during the week of March 5.

Thamesville will be serviced on Tuesday, March 6 (regular garbage plus excess garbage bags/boxes etc.) and Friday (excess garbage plus bulk items).

Chatham streets impacted by flooding will be serviced on Wednesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 8.

Anyone outside of the flood impacted area who experienced water damage and needs assistance or has extra garbage is asked to call the Civic Centre (519-360-1998) to log their issue with the proper department.

All garbage must be contained in garbage bags, cardboard boxes, garbage containers or toter carts where possible.

If the extra garbage cannot be contained (i.e. carpet, underpad etc.) then it needs to be bundled and tied and cut up into five-foot lengths and must not weigh more than 44 pounds so that the contractor can safely and efficiently handle it. Bulk items such as furniture damaged by the flood will also be eligible for collection.

The extra garbage collection in the affected communities will continue to be monitored by the contractor and municipal staff to ensure the majority of waste is collected in a timely manner.

All changes to the collection schedule for extra garbage as a result of the flooding will be announced by way of a municipal news release.