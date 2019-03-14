

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, facing a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

John Wayne Pierre, 49, received his sentence from Justice Renee Pomerance on Thursday.

In September, a jury made up of four women and eight men found Pierre guilty of second degree murder in the brutal killing of Lesley Watterworth on Nov. 1, 2016.

During the trial, Pierre admitted to killing his 42-year-old girlfriend.

The jury heard Watterworth suffered 69 sharp force injuries and stab wounds to her body, including a fatal stab wound to her back that was 15 centimetres deep.

Crown attorney Eric Costaris described her death as "a brutal killing of an unarmed woman in her own home at the hands of her domestic partner."

The Crown asked for a period of parole ineligibility of 15 to 18 years while Pierre's defence lawyer Ken Marley asked for 10 to 13 years.

Court heard Pierre has a criminal record; two assault convictions from 1991 and 2001, plus a robbery conviction from 1992.

Lesley Watterworth's mother, Veronica, says she is happy with the sentence, saying “he’s (Pierre) going where he belongs.”

Her victim impact statement read after the jury found Pierre guilty of second degree murder said, “my church and my pastor say I have to forgive you for my own sake and yours," but she went on to say she didn't think she could forgive. She said "I don't understand why you did this to Lesley."

After being found guilty, Pierre apologized to the family and told the court “I'm truly sorry for what happened that day. It’s been an ongoing nightmare. Still can't believe I was capable of committing this crime."