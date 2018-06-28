

CTV Windsor





A woman's name, synonymous with Drouillard Road, will now adorn the street where she left her mark for decades.

Marina Clemens was on hand for the unveiling of the honourary designation of "Marina Clemens Way."

"Ford city, we're on a real roll,” says Clemens. “We have new businesses, we have new residents moving into the neighbourhood, so all our hard work is beginning to pay off. Again when one retires, that's one of the things I really feel positive about, there's lots of good people just ready to keep the job going."

Clemens just retired from her post as the executive director of Drouillard Place in Ford City.

The community outreach centre also provides before and after school care, summer programs, counselling, support programs, and neighbourhood renewal projects.

Clemens says it's been a community effort to make ford city the place it is today.