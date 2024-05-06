Overnight house fire in Windsor
Crews remain on scene of an overnight house fire in Windsor.
Fire broke out in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue between Elliott Street and Erie Street.
According to AM800 News, fire, police and Enbridge gas remain on the scene.
There's no word on how the fire started, a damage estimate, if anybody has been displaced or any possible injuries.
NEW 'She was waiting for you': The story of how a B.C. man found his birth mother in England
After his adopted parents died, Dave Rogers set out to learn more about his birth mother. DNA results and a little help from friendly strangers would put him on a path to a small town in England.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Italy's white-collar mafia is making a business killing
Italy's mafia rarely dirties its hands with blood these days. Extortion rackets have gone out of fashion and murders are largely frowned upon by the godfathers.
Spike in 'violent rhetoric' since Oct. 7 attack from 'extremist actors,' CSIS warns
The Israel-Hamas war has led to a spike in 'violent rhetoric' from 'extremist actors' that could prompt some in Canada to turn to violence, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warns.
Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' has died at 79
Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' and went down with the ship as the captain in 'Titanic,' has died.
Israeli army tells Palestinians to evacuate parts of Gaza's Rafah ahead of an expected assault
The Israeli army on Monday ordered tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah to start evacuating from the area, signalling that a long-promised ground invasion there could be imminent.
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
'Love has no boundaries': Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Ontario family releases statement on infant son, grandparents killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash
An Ontario family says they are 'reeling' in 'profound grief' after losing their three-month-old son and parents visiting from India in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.
-
Event in Kitchener honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous people on Red Dress Day
A solemn event was held in Kitchener to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people.
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
London
-
Prep work underway for York Street construction
On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.
-
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
-
One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester
One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.
Barrie
-
Nursing shortages force bed closures at Durham Hospital
Years of nursing staffing shortages have taken its toll on Durham Hospital.
-
Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic
Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice
The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Battalion trample Generals in Game 6, forcing deciding Game 7
The North Bay Battalion have beaten the Oshawa Generals 8-1 at home to push their OHL Eastern Conference Championship series to a Game 7.
-
El Nino weakening doesn't mean cooler temperatures this summer, forecasters say
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
-
Crash closes Hwy 101 in Timmins
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario to increase fines for employment standards violations
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Health coalition calls on public to stand up for health care
The de-rostering of thousands of patients at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was the centre of attention at a town hall Friday organized by the Algoma chapter of the Ontario Health Coalition.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
-
Woman in critical condition, 2 pets dead after apartment fire near Lebreton Flats
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire that broke out in an apartment unit near Lebreton Flats on Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
-
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.
-
Montreal
-
-
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up tents at universities in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
2 people in hospital after Lachine shooting
Two men, aged 28 and 33, are in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government launches $15M endowment fund for MMIWG2S families
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit peoples can expect more financial support from the Manitoba government as part of a new endowment fund announced Sunday.
-
One person in critical condition following water rescue in Winnipeg
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) performed a water rescue on the Assiniboine River.
-
22-year-old Winkler man charged with manufacturing, possessing illegal weapons: police
A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
2 suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
'Come together': Families, survivors remember the missing and murdered on Red Dress Day in Alberta
Events were held across Alberta on Sunday marking Red Dress Day to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Calgary
-
-
Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home
Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
Regina
-
Regina hosts first 'Flora's Walk' in support of perinatal mental health
Sunday marked the first time Regina has taken part in an event that originated out of Ontario following the death of a new mother.
-
RCMP Heritage Centre hosts Red Dress Day event
May 5th marks Red Dress Day, a nationally recognized date that honours the lives of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. In Regina, an event was held at the RCMP Heritage Centre to highlight the date and educate the public.
-
Sask. RCMP warns of increased police presence in Swift Current
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to avoid areas of Swift Current due to an ongoing investigation.
Vancouver
-
'A very heavy day': Dozens attend Red Dress Day ceremony in Pitt Meadows
Red dresses dotted šxʷhék̓ʷnəs, or Spirit Square, in Pitt Meadows Sunday to honour the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
-
British Columbian homeowners born in the 1990s most likely in Canada to co-own with their parents: StatsCan
British Columbians born in the 1990s are more likely to co-own a home with their parents than anywhere else in the country, a new report from Statistics Canada has revealed.
Vancouver Island
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members and honoured her late mother during separate ceremonies Sunday in Victoria as she wrapped up a three-day British Columbia West Coast royal visit.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
-
Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police
A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
-
ATV crash in South Merland, leaves one dead: N.S. RCMP
A 53-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man has died after an ATV flipped in South Merland, N.S.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.