Day 5 of the Windsor border protest: Here’s what you need to know

Traffic disruption at the Canada-U.S. border is impacted for the fifth day by demonstrators blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

A group protesting COVID-19 mandates has had the blockade, which is a first of its kind in Canada, on Huron Church Road leading to the bridge blocked since Monday.On Friday morning, protestors opened one lane on Huron Church Road into Canada from the United States. A blockade on Huron Church Road in front of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 11, 2022. (Rob Hindi / AM800)

Windsor police said Thursday night it has additional resources from outside jurisdictions coming to help support a peaceful resolution.

We have additional resources deployed from outside jurisdictions for the purpose of helping support a peaceful resolution to the current demonstration at and near the Ambassador Bridge. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 11, 2022

On Thursday, truck drivers headed to the United States experienced back-ups of up to 14 hours due to delays at both the Ambassador Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.

The blockade is raising concerns for businesses on both sides of the border.

Auto production at Windsor plants as well as others in Ontario have also been impacted.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement calling on the Canadian government to resolve the blockade due to the impact it’s had on the state’s economy with countless Michiganders relying on the bridge’s daily flow of goods and people to get things done.

Chairman of Detroit International Bridge Company Matt Moroun also called on the Canadian government to take action to end the blockade.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced on Thursday the city is seeking a court injunction to remove demonstrators from blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed the RCMP would be sending additional forces to Windsor.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has opted to move two of its schools to online learning including Assumption College which near the area of the ongoing blockade due to an anticipated increase of demonstrators.