Windsor mayor seeks court injunction to remove border demonstrators

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is seeking a court injunction to remove demonstrators from blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.

Dilkens says he hopes a Superior Court judge will hear the city's injunction application on Thursday.

“We plan to be in front of a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice as soon as possible and I cannot predict the outcome of our requested injunction or the timeline for action,” says Dilkens.

Dilkens says every day that the border crossing is closed there is a $400 million impact on the economy.

The blockade has been on Huron Church Road in front of the bridge since Monday.

Dilkens says if the request is granted the city will work with police to enforce the injunction. On Wednesday the city requested additional resources from the federal government to help support local police.

While the number of demonstrators fluctuates, police estimated on Wednesday there were about 100 protesters on Wednesday. They are protesting COVID-19 mandates.

Dilkens has a message to anyone considering joining the demonstration at the bridge.

“To those who are thinking about joining the protest, let me just say this: stay away,” he says.

The mayor says he hopes the injunction will be approved so that police can move ahead with enforcement if necessary.

“Together we will get through this and get our very important economy moving again,” says Dilkens.