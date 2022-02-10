Holy Names, Assumption schools move to virtually learning Friday due to protests

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board is cancelling in-person classes at two local schools Friday due to anticipated protests in the area.

The WECDSB sent messages to the school communities at Holy Names Catholic High School and Assumption College Catholic High School and Middle School that classes would be conducted virtually after “extensive consultation with the Windsor Police Service.”

According to the messages, classes at Assumption have been moved online as police anticipate protesters, who have been in the Huron Church Road area since Monday, may be increasing their presence in or around the west end school on Friday.

WECDSB says in-person classes at Holy Names were cancelled as police say protesters may be attending the south Windsor school to support planned student walkouts.

“The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and to help our students and staff avoid the inconvenience of anticipated traffic congestion in the neighbourhood that may result,” the board said in its messages to the school communities.

Classes are expected to return to normal operation on Monday.