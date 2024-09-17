Meet the lone protester outside Doug Ford’s $1,000 dinner fundraiser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford capped off his day in Windsor with a fundraising dinner at Walkerville Brewery, where tickets were priced at $1,000 each.

As Ford arrived in the back alley to enter the venue, he was met by lone protester Lisa Kisch.

“I worry that our government is turning into a plutocracy,” Kisch said, explaining her presence. “This fundraiser is $1,000 a plate and I’m thinking that probably most people in Windsor-Essex can’t afford $1,000 a plate. So, who represents us?”

Ford showed up shortly after the event’s scheduled 5:30 p.m. start time, pausing for a photo with some supporters before heading inside.

Although the fundraiser’s location wasn’t advertised, a social media rumor led Kisch to the site.

She didn’t bring a sign or yell at Ford — she just wanted to be present.

“I gave him a little thumbs down. He didn’t see me,” she said. “I don’t want to be an obnoxious protester, but I want my opinion to be heard.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped for a picture with some supporters on his way to a dinner fundraiser in Windsor on Sept. 16, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Winsdor)Kisch, who stopped by after work, expressed disappointment that no other protesters joined her.

“I think more people need to get involved in politics,” she said.

However, she noted this wasn’t the first time she has stood alone for something she believes in.

Last summer, she was the sole protester outside the Ciociaro Club when Ford brought ‘Ford Fest’ to town.

“It seemed to be all the same type of people [in attendance],” she said. “Same type of vehicles.”

In addition to the fundraiser, Ford was in Windsor for a funding announcement.