Michigan governor urges Canadian authorities to reopen traffic on Ambassador Bridge

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Canadian authorities to resolve the Ambassador Bridge blockade due to its impact on the state’s economy.

Whitmer issued a statement Thursday urging authorities to reopen the bridge because it is effecting key sectors like autos, agriculture and manufacturing.

“The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs,” said the statement. “Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

The blockade has been in place on Huron Church Road leading to the bridge since Monday. The group is protesting COVID-19 mandates.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America, used by tens of thousands of commuters and truck drivers carrying hundreds of millions of dollars of goods every day. Whitmer said countless Michiganders rely on this daily flow of goods and people to get things done.

“It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade,” said Whitmer. “They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a media briefing Wednesday that the city is requesting federal resources regarding the protest.