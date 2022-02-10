Chairman of Detroit International Bridge Company calls for solution to blockade

The chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company issued a statement Thursday calling on the Canadian to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

Chairman Matt Moroun said the Ambassador Bridge, and all international border crossings, are critical to international trade, and without commerce and the shared economies between the Unites States and Canada will “grind to a halt.”

“That is exactly what is happening right now and we are all just beginning to feel the devastating impact,” the statement said. “This cannot continue any longer. On behalf of all those whose jobs and livelihoods depend on the goods that cross this bridge, I ask the Canadian government to take action and end the blockade.”

Moroun said he sees three options to quickly end the blockade including repealing the federal vaccine mandate for Canadian truck drivers, remove the vehicles blocking the bridge so commerce can resume, or do nothing.

This is the second statement Moroun has issued in relation to the blockade on Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. The first on Tuesday called for “the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible.”

Moroun said the protest proves how important the Ambassador Bridge and all border crossings are to both countries and international trade.