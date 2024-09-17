Bronze propeller worth $20K stolen during break-in

WINDSOR
    Essex County OPP officers are looking for suspects after a $20,000 bronze propeller was stolen in Leamington.

    The Leamington OPP Detachment received a report of a break and enter that occurred at a business on Milo Road on Sept. 9.

    It was determined that multiple individuals entered the fenced in property on Thursday Sept. 5, between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Friday Sept. 6.

    Police say the suspects then proceeded to remove a propeller from the property. A small sedan pulling a small trailer was observed in the area at the time that investigators believe to be involved.

    The propeller is described as bronze, approximately 50 inches in diameter with a Serial Number 1346 R 1064 and is valued at approximately $20,000.

    The investigation is ongoing by the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

    Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation, can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

