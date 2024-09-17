100-year-old hospice resident gets to see new bridge up close

A hospice resident had his wish fulfilled of getting to see the new Gordie Howe International Bridge up close.

Susan Ottrin’s 100-year-old father Floyd is a former transport driver with a keen interest in the bridge construction.

“When dad entered hospice, we were approached by the hospice team, two ladies who asked us if dad had any particular interests.” Ottrin explained during an interview on the AM800’s Morning Drive. “We do know that dad was very interested in the Gordie Howe bridge.”

The Hospice of Windsor-Essex County sprung into action, reaching out to bridge officials to make the wish come true.

“It was a team effort and we were grateful to the bridge and Manny for having done this. They were thrilled with the red carpet welcome that we got,” said hospice supportive and spiritual care co-ordinator Maria Giannotti.

The trip was facilitated by bridge representative WDBA manager of communications Manny Paiva.

“We were happy to partner with Hospice of Windsor and Essex County to help fulfill Floyd’s wish with his daughter to see the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The smiles they shared when attending the site and seeing the structure up close and personal made our efforts worthwhile,” said Paiva.

According to Ottrin, her father has been following the bridge project progress since the beginning.

“I was able to take him out to the bridge a few times when he was able to but he never did see the bridge in its completion when the two sides were joined together,” said Ottrin.

Ottrin said the ‘once in a lifetime experience’ come true on Sept. 13.

“He is somewhat non-verbal at the moment, so there was a lot of head nodding but the story was told through his eyes. You could tell in his eyes that he was fascinated,” Ottrin said.

Ottrin said she appreciates the opportunity the bridge officials and the Hospice of Windsor-Essex County afforded her father.

“This was just going a step beyond. I’m glad he had a chance to do that,” she said.