Open Streets returns with new east Windsor route

Open Streets Windsor is back with a new route on the east side of the city.

This year's event takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

The new route starts at Wyandotte Street and St. Rose and ends at Howard Avenue and Erie Street. Open Streets Windsor 2024 Map. (Source: City of Windsor)

Open Streets events have been held in over 100 cities in North America and involve the temporary closure of roadways to vehicular traffic, allowing people to use them for a host of healthy and fun physical activities like walking, cycling, yoga, dancing and fitness.

The City of Windsor outlines the goals of Open Streets: