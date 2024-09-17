WINDSOR
    Open Streets returns with new east Windsor route

    Cyclists and pedestrians took over some Windsor, Ont. roadways for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor) Cyclists and pedestrians took over some Windsor, Ont. roadways for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
    Open Streets Windsor is back with a new route on the east side of the city.

    This year's event takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

    The new route starts at Wyandotte Street and St. Rose and ends at Howard Avenue and Erie Street.Open Streets Windsor 2024 Map. (Source: City of Windsor)

    Open Streets events have been held in over 100 cities in North America and involve the temporary closure of roadways to vehicular traffic, allowing people to use them for a host of healthy and fun physical activities like walking, cycling, yoga, dancing and fitness.

    The City of Windsor outlines the goals of Open Streets:

    • Encourage active transportation and physical activity;
    • Encourage community building activities;
    • Promote community-led active living initiatives;
    • Showcase recently improved streetscapes;
    • Provide an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to participate along the route.

