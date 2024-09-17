WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E-bike rider struck on E.C. Row Expressway, police looking for vehicle involved

    Windsor Police
    Windsor police are looking for a black Ford Explorer following an overnight crash.

    It happened at Matchette Road and the eastbound ramp onto EC Row Expressway just after midnight.

    A man told officers he was riding an E-bike when he was struck by a black SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, and the vehicle left the scene. It was last seen heading toward the Expressway.

    The ramp at Matchette was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

    According to police, the vehicle they’re looking for may possibly have windshield damage.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-258-6111 and refer to case 00254.

